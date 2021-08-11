Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 9,427 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.60% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XTN. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 182,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at $491,000.

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $92.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99.

