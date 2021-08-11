AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.78.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.78. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,250. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,996 shares of company stock valued at $11,336,183. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

