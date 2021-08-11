AmonD (AMON) Trading 13% Higher Over Last Week

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $9,663.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

