Amy Butte Sells 30,000 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 1,243,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,423. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,277,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,706,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,882.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 894,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,737,000 after acquiring an additional 864,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $36,062,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter valued at $35,709,000. Institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.70.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

