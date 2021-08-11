Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI stock opened at $171.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.