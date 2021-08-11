Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aravive reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.59). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. Aravive has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Aravive by 74.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 37,587 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

