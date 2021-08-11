Analysts Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) to report $26.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the lowest is $20.70 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $25.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year sales of $97.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $104.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $140.60 million, with estimates ranging from $114.00 million to $169.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a current ratio of 26.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

