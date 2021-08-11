Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $576.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.90 million and the lowest is $569.53 million. Bruker posted sales of $511.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after buying an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $119,404,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 14.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 172,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16. Bruker has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $84.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

