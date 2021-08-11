Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ciena reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CIEN. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,542 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.50. 8,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,937. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

