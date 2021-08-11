Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,986 shares of company stock worth $458,138 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 19,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

