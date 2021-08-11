Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to announce $328.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $337.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.80 million. Federal Signal posted sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

