Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report $111.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.00 million and the lowest is $105.36 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted sales of $87.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year sales of $473.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.33 million to $488.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $482.57 million, with estimates ranging from $476.55 million to $498.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $725.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

