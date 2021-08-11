Analysts Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their price target on IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX remained flat at $$6.57 during trading on Wednesday. 34,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.93. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $89,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

