Analysts Anticipate Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Brokerages expect Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to post $7.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.65 billion and the lowest is $7.62 billion. Jabil reported sales of $7.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full-year sales of $29.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 billion to $29.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.99 billion to $31.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.48.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,720. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Jabil by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,576,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.