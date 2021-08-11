Analysts Anticipate Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report sales of $128.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $103.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $498.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.70 million to $501.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $555.87 million, with estimates ranging from $550.50 million to $561.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $138,831.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,843,036.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,726 shares of company stock worth $13,020,818. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $61.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.03.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

