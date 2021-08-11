Analysts Anticipate Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet cut Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LAWS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Lawson Products by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

