Analysts Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). MiMedx Group posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MDXG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.84. 22,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,413. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

