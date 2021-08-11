Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) will report earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. O-I Glass posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 76.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,799,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 116,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

