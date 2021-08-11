Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Rite Aid posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 268%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Rite Aid by 300.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

