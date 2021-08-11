Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will report sales of $434.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.88 million to $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBLK. SEB Equity Research began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equities began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

