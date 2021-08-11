Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report $434.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $425.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.19 million. Star Bulk Carriers posted sales of $200.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 117%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.18). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 5.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 59.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK stock opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.16. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.52%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

