Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will report $64.16 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.22 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $253.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. ZIX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZIX by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZIX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ZIX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.88 million, a PE ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

