Analysts Expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will report sales of $19.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.70 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $18.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $79.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.80 million, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $81.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $41,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $283.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.