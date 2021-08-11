Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Announce $0.69 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECHO. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 111,451 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $828.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.