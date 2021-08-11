Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). EverQuote posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverQuote in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 349,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,982. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $21.71 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.17 million, a P/E ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $27,927.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $51,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,377 shares of company stock worth $1,362,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in EverQuote by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

