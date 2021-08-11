Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Franchise Group reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 445.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares in the company, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franchise Group stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. 116,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

