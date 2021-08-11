Analysts Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce $94.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the highest is $96.49 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year sales of $474.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontline.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.36. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 76.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.