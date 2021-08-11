Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Harmonic posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $982.57 million, a PE ratio of -971.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 119.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

