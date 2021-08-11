Analysts Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

OESX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 92,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 76,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,065. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.43.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

