Analysts Expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. Progress Software reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,102,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,965,000 after purchasing an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

