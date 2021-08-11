Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $154.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.30 million and the highest is $155.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $618.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $645.62 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,607 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,831 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,144 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,981,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,238,000 after buying an additional 255,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

