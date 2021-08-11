Analysts Expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. Citigroup raised their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. 20,135,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,960,393. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 154.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 126,175 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the first quarter valued at $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Sirius XM by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 85,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 66,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

