Analysts Expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. Terex posted sales of $765.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. Barclays raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

TEX stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 9.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Terex by 83.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 191,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Terex by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

