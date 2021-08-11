Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 41.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.