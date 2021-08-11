Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.30). The Marcus reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Marcus by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after purchasing an additional 154,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,114 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Marcus by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 829,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 514,368 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 442,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCS traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 3,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,124. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

