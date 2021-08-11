Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.