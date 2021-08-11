Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tyson Foods in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

NYSE TSN opened at $79.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

