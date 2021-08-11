Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 11th (ABST, ALNA, ATY, BOS, CFF, CFXTF, CIX, CIXX, ECN, ECNCF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 11th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$49.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price reduced by CIBC to C$2.25. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target boosted by Stephens from C$10.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$13.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $40.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $42.00 to $35.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $43.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price target boosted by Aegis from $9.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $184.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its price target cut by CIBC to C$19.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$14.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$91.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$19.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its price target trimmed by CIBC to C$53.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $44.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $21.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.50 to C$15.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $590.00 to $600.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $590.00 to $600.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price cut by Benchmark Co. from $20.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

