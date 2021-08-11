Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 11th (AFX, AT, BNR, BRP, CCAP, CSPR, DTE, FUBO, GXI, HOT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 11th:

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) was given a €192.00 ($225.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec AG alerts:

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$18.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

was given a €75.40 ($88.71) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $36.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €24.00 ($28.24) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $42.00 to $45.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) was given a €111.00 ($130.59) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its target price increased by BWS Financial from $80.00 to $100.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €15.60 ($18.35) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €245.00 ($288.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €153.00 ($180.00) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.