Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Renault (RNO)

Renault (EPA: RNO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Renault was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Renault was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/30/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/30/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/30/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – Renault was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/14/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/12/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/5/2021 – Renault was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/2/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/30/2021 – Renault was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Renault was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Renault was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Renault was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Renault was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA RNO traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching €33.62 ($39.55). The company had a trading volume of 635,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.80. Renault SA has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

