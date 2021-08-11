Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ageas SA/NV (AGESY)

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS: AGESY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/3/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

7/27/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/21/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/12/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – ageas SA/NV was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/5/2021 – ageas SA/NV was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AGESY opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $2.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

