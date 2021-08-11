Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kerry Group (KRYAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kerry Group (OTCMKTS: KRYAY):

8/3/2021 – Kerry Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – Kerry Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/2/2021 – Kerry Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Kerry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Kerry Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – Kerry Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/28/2021 – Kerry Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Kerry Group stock opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kerry Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

