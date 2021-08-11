Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ON Semiconductor (ON)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON) recently:

8/9/2021 – ON Semiconductor is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $57.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $44.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $46.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $44.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

7/26/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

6/15/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – ON Semiconductor had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,841.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 869,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 824,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

