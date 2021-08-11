Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ResMed (RMD)

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ResMed exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The increasing adoption of digital health solutions and other tools to aid remote care amid the pandemic looks encouraging. The company witnessed improved demand for sleep devices and masks, including recovery of core sleep patient flow along with increased demand following a recent product recall by one of ResMed’s competitors. The uptick in SaaS revenues was driven by continued growth in resupply service offerings and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings. ResMed has outperformed its industry in the past three months. Yet, lower device sales along with decreased demand for ventilators due to COVID-19 in the reported quarter adversely impacted revenues from the Sleep and Respiratory Care business across geographies.”

8/9/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating.

8/9/2021 – ResMed had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

8/2/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/2/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

7/27/2021 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $223.00 to $238.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

7/13/2021 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 –

6/28/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/22/2021 – ResMed was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/21/2021 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $229.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – ResMed was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $216.00.

6/15/2021 – ResMed had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – ResMed is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $275.12 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $278.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Get ResMed Inc alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 1,029.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ResMed by 367.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.