Analysts Set Expectations for BellRing Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BRBR has been the topic of several other research reports. boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $33.97.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

