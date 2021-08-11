Analysts Set Expectations for Immunic, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Immunic in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.31) EPS.

Get Immunic alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of IMUX opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.03. Immunic has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.