Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 11th (ACKAY, ADYEY, ALIZY, BGAOY, BKRIY, BMWYY, BNTGY, CTTAY, DDAIF, ERFSF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 11th:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.