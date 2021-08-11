Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August, 11th (ACKAY, ADYEY, ALIZY, BGAOY, BKRIY, BMWYY, BNTGY, CTTAY, DDAIF, ERFSF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, August 11th:
Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the stock.
Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
