Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Aramark (ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2021 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/2/2021 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Aramark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Aramark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company's FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. "

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Aramark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Aramark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

