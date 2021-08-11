Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hubbell (HUBB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) recently:

8/11/2021 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $222.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

7/28/2021 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $211.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $201.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $202.36.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 22.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth about $235,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hubbell by 138.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hubbell by 64.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

