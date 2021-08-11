Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chubb (CB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chubb (NYSE: CB) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2021 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Chubb had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

7/26/2021 – Chubb had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chubb benefits from a suite of compelling products as well as services. Its inorganic growth story helps it to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. It boasts a strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities. Chubb is focusing to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses. Several distribution agreements have expanded its network, boosting market presence. Chubb made investments in various strategic initiatives that paved the way for long-term growth. Strong capital position helps it boost shareholder value through share repurchases and dividends. Strong net investment income should continue to aid top-line growth. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Elevated expenses weigh on operating income. Shares of Chubb have underperformed its industry in the past year. “

7/12/2021 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CB stock opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.88. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

